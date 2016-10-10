Dining With Denise Neil

October 10, 2016 2:29 PM

Free, discounted ramen part of Yokohama’s six-month anniversary

By Denise Neil

It’s been almost six months since Yokohama Ramen Joint opened its doors at 613 W. Douglas in Delano to crowds so big, it ran out of food and had to temporarily close down.

In the time since April 24, owner Jack Fukuda said, he’s learned how to manage the crowds and their noodle-y expectations. And he wants to celebrate his six-month anniversary by offering his customers a chance to win free food – or to at least get a price break.

Fukuda has offered me three pairs of tickets that entitle their holders to a free bowl of ramen. If you’re interested, go to the Dining with Denise Facebook page and comment on the post about the giveaway. I’ll randomly draw three winners from all the entries on Thursday morning, and each winner will get two vouchers for free bowls of ramen that they can redeem any time. (I’ll message you on Facebook if you’re a winner, so be sure to check your "OTHER" folder as sometimes Facebook places messages there.)

Also, on his six-month anniversary on Monday, Oct. 24, Fukuda will sell all his ramen soups for $6 from 6 to 8 p.m. They usually range from $8.25 to $9.

Ramen, the Japanese noodle soup most commonly associated with college dormitories, has become a foodie trend that’s starting to take off in Wichita.

FYI: My review of Yokohama will be on Dining with Denise and Kansas.com later this week and will appear in the Go! section on Friday.

A sneak peek at Yokohama Ramen Joint

Jack Fukuda is opening his ramen restaurant at 613 W. Douglas on Sunday, April 24. He had a soft opening on Tuesday. Video by Denise Neil.

How to eat ramen: Slurp loud and unapologetically

Corie Rast, manager of the Columbus Park Ramen Shop, demonstrates the proper method to eat a bowl of ramen.

josterheldt@kcstar.com The Kansas City Star
 

Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

