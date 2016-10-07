Two Wichita tamale trucks are twice as nice

Monica's Homemade Mexican Food Truck, the Wichita food truck known for selling its homemade tamales by the dozen, is about to expand.
Owner Monica Gonzales has purchased a giant new food truck and soon will be operating two trucks in Wichita.
Gonzales, who began operating her first truck in Wichita last year, said a customer recently suggested she should get a second truck since she was always busy with long lines.
That customer happened to have a brother in Oklahoma who was selling a food truck.
It doesn’t look like much from the outside yet, said Gonzales, but the inside is deluxe.
“Oh my gosh you should see the inside,” Gonzales said. “It is beautiful.”
For now, Gonzales and her family are working on sprucing up the truck’s exterior and looking for a place to park it. She wants a place she can lease for at least six months either on the west side or east side (and she’s open to suggestions.)
Gonzales will still operate the original truck, which she recently repainted and which she takes to food truck rallies and regularly parks at the corner of Maple and Seneca. Her parents, Michael and Maria Gonzales, and her husband, Matthew Calbert, will help her keep both trucks running.
Since opening, Gonzales has expanded her menu. In addition to her tamales, she sells enchiladas, fried tacos, fajita wraps, chile rellenos and more. She also makes the popular Mexican corn dish elote and now serves it shaved off the cob in a cup as well as on the cob.
She hopes to have the new truck ready in about two weeks.
Gonzales taught herself how to make tamales when she lived in New Mexico, then when she moved to Dodge City, she developed a profitable at-home business, selling them by the dozen. She moved to Wichita in 2015 and got her tamale business going here.
