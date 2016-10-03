Luke’s Diner from ‘Gilmore Girls’ will open in Wichita for one day

Andrew Gough has never seen an episode of “Gilmore Girls.”
But when Netflix invited him to turn his Reverie Coffee Roasters into Luke’s Diner for a day, he knew better than to decline.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Reverie at 2611 E. Douglas will be transformed into Luke’s Diner, the fictional coffee shop run by character Luke Danes on the show.
It’s a promotion in observation of the 16th “Gilmoreaversary” of the show, which aired its first episode on Oct. 5, 2000. Netflix selected more than 200 coffee shops across the country to participate, and it’s providing each with a temporary Luke’s Diner sign to be posted out front, Luke’s Diner aprons for the staff and Luke’s Diner coffee cups for customers.
“We’re just excited they considered Wichita,” Gough said.
The first 200 customers in the doors between 7:30 a.m. and noon will get a free 12-ounce cup of black coffee. Visitors are being encouraged to check their coffee sleeves for surprises, and Snapchat users will find codes they can scan to get a unique filter.
Gough was cleared to begin promoting the event today, and the response has been overwhelming, he said. Fans have been calling and messaging him asking for more details.
“Apparently, we have some incredible fans here,” he said. “I’m excited to get to see them.”
Staff members at Reverie are being encouraged to wear flannel shirts and backward hats, like Luke did on the famous series, which aired on The CW from 2000-2007 and starred Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. They are not being asked, however, to snap at customers like Luke often did.
Netflix will release a four-part series called “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” on Nov. 25.
