Wichita entrepreneur adds west-side restaurant to his collection

The owner of Dragon City just keeps expanding his list of restaurants in Wichita.
On Tuesday, Jimmy Liu opened his third Wichita restaurant. It’s called Kimono, and it’s a Japanese sushi and grill restaurant at 7011 W. Central. It’s in Crossroads Shopping Center, the same strip center that has When Pigs Fly.
The new restaurant is the kind of place with a 100-plus-item, fold-out paper menu, each item numbered, in the same vein as Fuji Japanese Grill at 327 N. Hillside The menu includes sushi rolls, sushi and sashimi entrees, maki rolls and noodle dishes. From the grill, Kimono also serves teriyaki, yakisoba and combination plates like customers would get at local hibachi grills. There’s plenty of seating inside the bright dining room with a checkerboard floor, but it’s set up for carryout and delivery, too. Liu said he’ll deliver within a five-mile radius of the restaurant for a $2 fee. Delivery orders must total at least $15.
Kimono is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays. Its phone number is 316-272-9344 or 316-272-9345. Orders also can be placed online at kimonowichita.com.
Liu also has two Dragon City restaurants, both of which serve Chinese food. He opened the first at 3008 W. Central in 2012, following it with a second location at 1353 S. Webb in 2014. Liu, who is the brother of Great Wall founder Benny Liu, indicated he’s not finished opening restaurants, either, though he wasn’t ready to share specific plans.
Comments