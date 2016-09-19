Win two tickets to the ICT Burger Battle

If your idea of a perfect Saturday afternoon is eating burgers until you can eat burgers no more, you need to enter this contest.
I have two tickets to give away to the ICT Burger Battle, set for 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Spaghetti Works parking lot and Naftzger Park. The event is a a burger contest that doubles as a fundraiser for KETCH, and it’s in its fourth year. Ticket holders can sample burgers made by local restaurants and enjoy a concert by Moreland & Arbuckle. The event also includes a car show.
Those in attendance get to vote who made the best burger: Beautiful Day Cafe, Blarney Stone, Dempsey’s Burger Pub, Fizz Burgers & Bottles, Burnout Bar & Grill, Intrust Bank Arena/SAVOR, Emerson Biggins, Five Guys or Harvest Kitchen & Bar. Tickets are $50 for burgers and the concert.
If you want to register to win a pair – a $100 value – go to the Dining with Denise Facebook page and leave a comment on the post about the contest. Share the post to let your friends know about it. I’ll randomly draw a winner on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and reply to his/her comment. Check your "OTHER" folder as sometimes Facebook places messages there.
If you’d rather play it safe and buy your tickets, visit ictburgerbattle.com.
(While you’re there, go ahead and enter the contest where I’m giving away tickets to the AmberWaves beer event this weekend at Larence Dumont Stadium. I’m drawing for that one Wednesday morning, too.)
Comments