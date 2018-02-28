You can get Shamrock Shakes in Kansas, but not in Wichita

Luck is not on your side if you live in Wichita and have been craving a McDonald’s Shamrock Shake.
The shakes are “Cool, minty and full of luck” — but only if you can get one.
Made with creamy, vanilla soft-serve ice cream and minty Shamrock Shake syrup, the light green shake has been a hit across the nation.
But you can only get one during a few weeks of the year. This year, the shakes are available from Feb. 21 through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, in select locations.
Wichita – and the surrounding areas – are not “select locations.”
We downloaded the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Finder App – for iOS and Android – and luck was not with us when we searched for those minty green shakes.
We then called several McDonald’s locations in the Wichita area and no employees knew if the Shamrock Shakes would be making a debut in Wichita.
Lane Enterprises spokeswoman Kristin Marlett said she had “no comment” when asked if Shamrock Shakes would be available in Wichita-area restaurants. Lane Enterprises is a McDonald’s franchise that has stores in Wichita, Hutchinson, El Dorado, Emporia and 10 other Kansas cities.
The news was confirmed when a spokeswoman with McDonald’s corporate office said the shake will not be available in Wichita.
“The consumer demand in that markets suggests that McDonald’s has other products on the menu that customers crave,” spokeswoman Griffith Wilma said.
The news was frustrating to some.
“Frustrating that it’s only “participating” stores...not one store in Wichita, KS according to the app,” one person tweeted to McDonalds.
When you post this, you need to say in very limited cities. Frustrating that it's only "participating" stores...not one store in Wichita, KS according to the app.— Rachel (@rkkoenig1113) February 26, 2018
“I know several heartbroken families since the shake is no longer available in Wichita,” tweeted another. “I guess we’re not worthy!”
I know several heartbroken families since the shake is no longer available in Wichita. I guess we’re not worthy!— Julia (@juliainks) February 26, 2018
The news could always be more unlucky, though.
There’s not one McDonald’s restaurant in the entire state of Texas serving Shamrock Shakes this year – and Texans have noticed.
“Seriously? Not one shamrock shake in all of Texas?!” one person tweeted.
Seriously? Not one shamrock shake in all of Texas?!— LoneStarPirate (@lonestarpirate) February 27, 2018
If you are determined to slurp a Shamrock Shake before St. Patrick’s Day, you can get one in 28 other Kansas cities, including Iola, Paola and Parsons. The closest locations are about two hours away from Wichita.
For a full list of locations serving Shamrock Shakes, you can download the Shamrock Shake Finder App at https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/product/shamrock-shake-small.html.
It’s green. It’s minty. And it’s back for a limited time in select locations. Download the Shamrock Finder app for iOS and Android to find a #ShamrockShake near you. ☘️☘ pic.twitter.com/C9Ce08ODLa— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 21, 2018
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
