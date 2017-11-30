In-N-Out Burger is moving closer to Kansas

During spring training earlier this year, a few Royals players shared their love of a particular fast-food chain: In-N-Out Burger.
Because the Royals train in Arizona, they have the ability to eat at the restaurant, which has locations in just six states, mostly west of the Rocky Mountains: California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.
Some people remain hopeful that In-N-Out, which was featured in the movie “The Big Lebowski,” some day will open in Kansas or Kansas City, and they got some good news on Thursday. New restaurants are planned east of the Rockies.
Denver City Council President Albus Brooks tweeted a news release that said In-N-Out is in contract to buy land in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to the Denver Post, a distribution facility there would be able to support 50 restaurants within a 350-mile radius.
That would put Hays, Kan., within range of the new In-N-Out facility. So, who knows? Maybe In-N-Out will be in Kansas before long.
The bad news from Allyson Reedy of the Denver Post: the distribution facility needs to be built before the first restaurant opens in Colorado Springs (and later in Denver). So don’t plan on getting that In-N-Out cheeseburger and fries in Kansas City in the near future.
And while residents in some areas of south-central Kansas are closer to a Double-Double than others, (In-n-Out is in the Dallas area), western Kansas burger aficionados would likely be closer to Colorado Springs.
