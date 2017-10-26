Score your free taco on Nov. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m.
‘Steal’ a free taco thanks to an MLB base steal

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 26, 2017 3:54 PM

The best taco is a free taco.

That’s why Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros is Taco Bell’s newest Taco Hero. Maybin stole a base during the 11th inning of Game Two of the Major League Baseball World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 25, scoring free tacos for all.

This is part of Taco Bell’s sixth “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion with the MLB. Anytime a base is stolen during a World Series game, Taco Bell will give out free Doritos Locos Tacos on a select date.

“In Game 2, Cameron Maybin came through in the crunch with the stolen base heard ‘round the world,” Taco Bell released. “And at Taco Bell, we believe one great steal deserves another.”

You can score your free taco from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at any participating Taco Bell location.

Rules for the promotion can be found at www.tacobell.com/stealabase/rules.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

