‘Steal’ a free taco thanks to an MLB base steal

The best taco is a free taco.
That’s why Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros is Taco Bell’s newest Taco Hero. Maybin stole a base during the 11th inning of Game Two of the Major League Baseball World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 25, scoring free tacos for all.
This is part of Taco Bell’s sixth “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion with the MLB. Anytime a base is stolen during a World Series game, Taco Bell will give out free Doritos Locos Tacos on a select date.
“In Game 2, Cameron Maybin came through in the crunch with the stolen base heard ‘round the world,” Taco Bell released. “And at Taco Bell, we believe one great steal deserves another.”
Making things happen. Cameron Maybin's our #TacoHero, and is getting FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos from @TacoBell! https://t.co/l0i2HLA0Rr pic.twitter.com/2NZ7WWsKfH— MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2017
You can score your free taco from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at any participating Taco Bell location.
Can you believe @CameronMaybin just stole a base in the #WorldSeries? Get your free #DoritosLocosTaco on 11/1 from 2-6 p.m.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 26, 2017
No purch nec. Limit one per person. At participating locations while supplies last. Terms: https://t.co/ZxGL0QoJRB pic.twitter.com/Kztrmdkxaj
Rules for the promotion can be found at www.tacobell.com/stealabase/rules.
