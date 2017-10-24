Whataburger wants to know ... will they do well in Kansas?
Whataburger wants to know ... ‘you think we’d do well in Kansas?’

Twitter user @MattfromKC’s day was made Monday, Oct. 23 when fast-food chain Whataburger followed him on Twitter.

But there’s just one problem.

There’s no Whataburger in Kansas City. Or Kansas. Or Missouri.

And it’s much to Kansans’ dismay.

In June, a headline circulated Facebook stating, “Whataburger coming to Wichita in late 2017.”

Readers got excited. After all, even Dining with Denise thought the hamburger accompanying the article looked juicy.

Unfortunately, Whataburger opening its first Kansas location was nothing but a rumor.

At the time, the fast-food chain primarily located in southern states had no intentions of pursuing a Wichita location.

But as @MattfromKC just found out, Whataburger might be considering it. Well, it’s that or they just want to mess with Matt and other Kansans.

“you think we'd do well in Kansas?” Whataburger tweeted back to Matt less than one hour later.

Whataburger has since received 85 replies, 252 retweets and 1,200 likes. Kansans really want a Whataburger.

