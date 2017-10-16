Burger King aggressively advertisers their spicy chicken nuggets, which Wendy’s removed from their menu back in March.
Burger King ‘flame-grills’ Wendy’s in spicy nugget Twitter war

By Kaitlyn Alanis

October 16, 2017 9:17 AM

There’s nothing like a little bit of friendly, “flame-grill” competition.

But is it really friendly when it comes to not just any nugget, but for spicy chicken nuggets?

After announcing that spicy chicken nuggets are now on Burger King’s menu, they dug up old tweets by users who called out Wendy’s for removing their spicy nuggets from the menu back in March.

But they didn’t just dig up these tweets — they paid to promote them. And now they’re showing up on news feeds for Twitter users everywhere.

Some were rather confused by the fast food chain’s advertising strategy — it does bring attention to Wendy’s too, afterall.

And this advertising strategy isn’t limited to Twitter.

This is not the first time Burger King has taken a stab at Wendy’s, though. Back in January 2016, Burger King one-upped Wendy’s four for $4 combo.

This is not unjustified. Wendy’s has been known for its aggressive tweeting, often calling out other fast food chains — and the people who choose to dine with their compeition.

Burger King brought their spicy nuggets to the menu on Oct. 13, according to their tweet. You can get them for $1.49 today.

Wendy’s just got “flame-grilled.”

