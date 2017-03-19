Welcome spring with free DQ ice cream

There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but there is certainly a chance for free ice cream, and it’s happening on Monday, the first day of spring
According to the Associated Press, all Dairy Queen stores are offering free small vanilla soft-serve cones on Monday. The restaurants will also be collecting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In the past 32 years, Dairy Queen has raised more than $120 million for the hospitals.
And, if you need one more reason to stop by a local Dairy Queen, consider this: On the last day of winter, Wichita had a high of 88 degrees.
#FreeConeDay is coming Monday, March 20th. Get your first taste of summer on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/ZWgdzEZm9q— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 17, 2017
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
