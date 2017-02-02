McDonald's 'Beat the Big Mac' cook-off

Restaurant News & Reviews
Mike Issa explains what went into the Scotch
A look at ten of the Wichita restaurants that closed in 2016. (video by Jaime Green)
Oeno in Old Town closed on Friday, and on Tuesday, its contents were sold. Video by Denise Neil
Wichita's French bakeries sell the unusual looking cakes. Video by Denise Neil
Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil takes a journey to find out if pizza you buy at a gas station is as good as some tell her it is. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
Episode 3: The Wichita Eagle's Denise Neil visits a couple of area restaurants that specialize in gigantic portions of food that few people could eat by themselves. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)
Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria at 1706 E. Douglas will open Nov. 9. Owner Robert McMullin studied in Naples to perfect his technique. The pizzas are made in a wood fire oven that was built in Italy. (Video by Jaime Green/Nov. 2, 2016)
Owner Lance Minor shows off his giant new brewery and tasting room in Delano. Video by Denise Neil
LaMar's Donuts is selling Fillery Clinton and Donut J. Trump donuts in what they're calling the "2016 Presidential Donut Poll." (October 27, 2016) video by Jaime Green
In Episode 2, The Wichita Eagle's Denise Neil heads down to the Doo-Dah Diner to find out what makes a good plate of biscuits and gravy. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)