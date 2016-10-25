How to celebrate #NationalGreasyFoodDay in Wichita

It’s #NationalGreasyFoodDay, so dieters beware.
From breakfast diners to sports bars, hole-in-the-walls and pizza parlors, there’s plenty of places to celebrate greasy food in Wichita.
Bomber Burger serves up greasy burgers, double burgers and double burgers with bacon five days a week.
Enough grease and goodness to make The Eagle’s food reviewer, Denise Neil, say “I feel like I need a bath and a nap” after visiting the little shack at 4860 S. Clifton.
And some other spots to celebrate greasy goodness include Krispy’s, Sport Burger, Chiquita’s Corner and Doo-Dah Diner.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
