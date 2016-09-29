Rotary Club to host Friday food truck rally

Eleven food trucks will be featured at a rally at Sedgwick County Park on Friday.
The Sunrise Rotary Club of West Sedgwick County is using the event to start a three-year, $1 million fundraising campaign to make upgrades to the Boundless Playscape, a playground designed to accommodate children with disabilities.
The roster of food trucks includes the Flying Stove, Funky Monkey Munchies, the Kamayan Truck, Sweet Willy’s BBQ, B.S. Sandwich Press, Big Apple Truck, Charlie’s Pizza Taco, U-Hungry Truck, Lolos Crepes, Kona Ice and the Big Chill Truck.
The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at 6501 W. 21st St.
Earlier this month, Sedgwick County commissioners approved an updated agreement with the club for the additions.
Daniel Salazar
