Good news for people who love good news: Modest Mouse is bringing their tour to Wichita

Alternative rock group Modest Mouse — known for songs like Float On, Ocean Breathes Salty and The World at Large — will play at The Cotillion in Wichita on Sunday, Oct. 21, the venue announced Tuesday.
Public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Doors open at 7 and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Modest Mouse has released several hit albums including Good News for People Who Love Bad News (2004), We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank (2007) and their latest, Strangers to Ourselves (2015).
The band's tour began last month and will lead from them from Alabama and Florida, to New Mexico, to Tennessee and Kentucky, then to Ohio before heading down to Wichita.
