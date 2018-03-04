He used to punt for K-State football. Now you can watch him play at Country Stampede

A former K-State football player will be playing at the Kicker Country Stampede in Manhattan this summer.
Nick Walsh, a former punter for the Wildcats, announced on Twitter that he will be performing at the annual country music festival on Thursday, June 21 at 4:30 p.m.
Excited to announce I'll officially be playing at @Countrystampede Thursday June 21 @ 4:30 pm! pic.twitter.com/2gAcSXeOnu— Nick Walsh (@nickolaskwalsh) March 4, 2018
The singer/songwriter will be performing in the NSAI Songwriters Tent, according to the Country Stampede schedule.
Never miss a local story.
While aspiring to sing and write, Walsh is also pursuing a career in the NFL, according to his website.
To buy tickets, visit https://www.festivalticketing.com/boxoffice/?cref=7BE53750-EB83-419B-8F12-8604848EC73D.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments