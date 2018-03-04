Former K-State punter Nick Walsh will be playing at Manhattan’s Kicker Country Stampede Music Festival in summer 2018.
He used to punt for K-State football. Now you can watch him play at Country Stampede

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

March 04, 2018 10:54 AM

A former K-State football player will be playing at the Kicker Country Stampede in Manhattan this summer.

Nick Walsh, a former punter for the Wildcats, announced on Twitter that he will be performing at the annual country music festival on Thursday, June 21 at 4:30 p.m.

The singer/songwriter will be performing in the NSAI Songwriters Tent, according to the Country Stampede schedule.

While aspiring to sing and write, Walsh is also pursuing a career in the NFL, according to his website.

To buy tickets, visit https://www.festivalticketing.com/boxoffice/?cref=7BE53750-EB83-419B-8F12-8604848EC73D.

