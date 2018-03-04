Pink performed for a crowd of 12,500 at Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday.
Setlist for Pink's 2018 'Beautiful Trauma' tour

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

March 04, 2018 12:10 AM

These are the songs Pink performed on the second stop of her “Beautiful Trauma” tour, in Wichita, Kansas, on March 4, 2018.

“Get the Party Started”

“Beautiful Trauma”

“Just Like a Pill”

“Who Knew”

“Revenge”

“Funhouse/Just Like Girl”

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” (Nirvana Cover)

“Secrets”

“Try”

“Just Give Me a Reason”

“I”m Not Dead”

“Just Like Fire’

“What About Us”

“For Now”

“Barbies”

“I Am Here”

“F**kin’ Perfect”

“Raise Your Glass”

“Blow Me (One Last Kiss)”

“So What”

“Glitter in the Air”

