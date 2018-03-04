Setlist for Pink's 2018 'Beautiful Trauma' tour

These are the songs Pink performed on the second stop of her “Beautiful Trauma” tour, in Wichita, Kansas, on March 4, 2018.

“Get the Party Started”

“Beautiful Trauma”

“Just Like a Pill”

“Who Knew”

“Revenge”

“Funhouse/Just Like Girl”

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” (Nirvana Cover)

“Secrets”

“Try”

“Just Give Me a Reason”

“I”m Not Dead”

“Just Like Fire’

“What About Us”

“For Now”

“Barbies”

“I Am Here”

“F**kin’ Perfect”

“Raise Your Glass”

“Blow Me (One Last Kiss)”

“So What”

“Glitter in the Air”