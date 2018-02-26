Metallica, including James Hetfield, right, and Lars Ulrich, will perform in Wichita on March 4, 2019.
Metallica, including James Hetfield, right, and Lars Ulrich, will perform in Wichita on March 4, 2019. Chris Pizzello Associated Press
Metallica, including James Hetfield, right, and Lars Ulrich, will perform in Wichita on March 4, 2019. Chris Pizzello Associated Press

Music News & Reviews

Intrust Bank Arena confirms Metallica rumors, reveals date they’ll arrive

By Denise Neil And Matt Riedl

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

February 26, 2018 08:35 AM

Intrust Bank Arena on Monday confirmed the concert that it was teasing on Friday. Iconic metal band Metallica has in fact added Wichita to the second leg of its North American WorldWired tour.

But the band won’t be here for more than a year. The concert is scheduled for March 4, 2019.

Tickets, however, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. They’ll cost $65 and $135 and will be available at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, by calling 316-755-7328 or at www.selectaseat.com.

On Friday, both the popular band’s official Twitter account and Intrust Bank Arena tweeted similar images within 30 minutes of each other: the stylized word, “Monday.” Fans speculated, correctly, that that meant an announcement was coming on Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last summer, Metallica embarked on a North America tour, but since then the band has been touring overseas.

Metallica last performed in Wichita in September 2004, when it drew 8,700 people to the Kansas Coliseum.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has visited Wichita in the past, as he has spoken about his friendship with local tattoo artist Dennis McPhail, owner of Artist at Large Tattoos. The two bonded over a love for antique cars, he said. A Metallica documentary also shows footage of Hetfield in Kansas.

The tour’s second leg will travel to 34 cities it didn’t hit last year. Every ticket purchased includes a choice of a physical or digital copy of the band’s album “Hardwired...To Self-Destruct.”

More Videos

Drake shoots music video at Miami Senior High 0:19

Drake shoots music video at Miami Senior High

Pause
Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards 1:30

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song 3:09

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer jams with the KU Jayhawks 1:42

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer jams with the KU Jayhawks

Foo Fighters rock Wichita 2:39

Foo Fighters rock Wichita

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage

Go behind the scenes and see where the stars hang out backstage at Intrust Bank Arena. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drake shoots music video at Miami Senior High 0:19

Drake shoots music video at Miami Senior High

Pause
Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards 1:30

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song 3:09

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer jams with the KU Jayhawks 1:42

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer jams with the KU Jayhawks

Foo Fighters rock Wichita 2:39

Foo Fighters rock Wichita

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage

Drake shoots music video at Miami Senior High

View More Video