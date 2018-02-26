Intrust Bank Arena confirms Metallica rumors, reveals date they’ll arrive

Intrust Bank Arena on Monday confirmed the concert that it was teasing on Friday. Iconic metal band Metallica has in fact added Wichita to the second leg of its North American WorldWired tour.

But the band won’t be here for more than a year. The concert is scheduled for March 4, 2019.

Tickets, however, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. They’ll cost $65 and $135 and will be available at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, by calling 316-755-7328 or at www.selectaseat.com.

On Friday, both the popular band’s official Twitter account and Intrust Bank Arena tweeted similar images within 30 minutes of each other: the stylized word, “Monday.” Fans speculated, correctly, that that meant an announcement was coming on Monday.

Last summer, Metallica embarked on a North America tour, but since then the band has been touring overseas.

Metallica last performed in Wichita in September 2004, when it drew 8,700 people to the Kansas Coliseum.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has visited Wichita in the past, as he has spoken about his friendship with local tattoo artist Dennis McPhail, owner of Artist at Large Tattoos. The two bonded over a love for antique cars, he said. A Metallica documentary also shows footage of Hetfield in Kansas.

The tour’s second leg will travel to 34 cities it didn’t hit last year. Every ticket purchased includes a choice of a physical or digital copy of the band’s album “Hardwired...To Self-Destruct.”