Intrust Bank Arena drops hints that iconic metal band is headed for Wichita

Fans are parsing a cryptic Tweet from Intrust Bank Arena on Friday afternoon to mean Metallica is coming to Wichita.
Both the popular band’s official Twitter account and Intrust Bank Arena tweeted similar images within 30 minutes of each other: the stylized word, “Monday.”
Here’s Metallica’s Tweet:
February 23, 2018
Compare that with Intrust Bank Arena’s, shortly afterward:
February 23, 2018
Arena staff would neither confirm nor deny Metallica’s potential visit to Wichita.
“Unfortunately we can’t elaborate on the meaning behind the mysterious videos posted on our social media at this time, but we can assure you it will be worth the wait,” said Christine Pileckas, director of sales and marketing for the arena.
Last summer, Metallica embarked on a North America tour, but since then the band has been touring overseas.
Metallica last performed in Wichita in September 2004, when it drew 8,700 people to the Kansas Coliseum.
Metallica frontman James Hetfield has visited Wichita in the past, as he has spoken about his friendship with local tattoo artist Dennis McPhail, owner of Artist at Large Tattoos. The two bonded over a love for antique cars, he said. A Metallica documentary also shows footage of Hetfield in Kansas.
Stay tuned for further information on Monday.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
