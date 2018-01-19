Billy Joel will play Kauffman Stadium, first concert there since 1979

More Videos 6:20 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department Pause 1:51 A beginner's guide to Aldi 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 1:36 Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 0:34 Who's running for Kansas governor? 1:00 K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 0:43 Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 1:12 McPherson cruises in opening round win 5:46 City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Billy Joel will perform in concert at Kauffman Stadium in September, tickets go on sale Jan. 26 Royals great George Brett along with Live Nation announced Friday that the piano man, Billy Joel, will perform in concert on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium. Joel’s concert will be the first concert at the stadium in 39 years. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan.26, 2018. Presale tickets for Citi card members on Monday. Royals great George Brett along with Live Nation announced Friday that the piano man, Billy Joel, will perform in concert on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium. Joel’s concert will be the first concert at the stadium in 39 years. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan.26, 2018. Presale tickets for Citi card members on Monday. Tammy Ljungblad and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

