Billy Joel will play Kauffman Stadium, first concert there since 1979

Billy Joel is coming back to Kansas City, but when he takes center stage this time, he’ll be in centerfield at Kauffman Stadium.
Friday morning, the Kansas City Royals and Live Nation announced that Joel will perform at the home of the 2015 World Champions on Sept. 21. Tickets go on sale Jan. 26. Prices range from $49 to $149.50.
It will be the first concert at the stadium since September 1979, when then-Royals Stadium hosted a bill that comprised Santana, REO Speedwagon, the Little River Band and Pat Travers.
This is the fourth announced stadium show in Kansas City this year. The three others are at Arrowhead: Kenny Chesney on July 14, Taylor Swift on Sept. 8 and Ed Sheeran on Oct. 13.
Joel’s most recent performance in Kansas City was in May 2015 at the Sprint Center. His previous performance was at Sprint Center in February 2010 when he shared the bill with Elton John.
Joel recently announced a show at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. According to that show’s ticket map, the stage is in deep centerfield, facing home plate. Twelve seated section fill the outfield, plus the sound booth.
Kauffman Stadium has hosted several post-game concerts over the years, including the Zac Brown Band during MLB All-Star Game festivities in 2012. Royals Stadium regularly hosted concerts in the 1970s, including the annual Summer Jams.
Among the stars who performed: Kansas, the Steve Miller Band, Van Halen, the Climax Blues Band, Head East, Ted Nugent, Fleetwood Mac, the Band, the Beach Boys, the Allman Brothers, T. Rex and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
