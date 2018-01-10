‘Kinky Boots’ entertaining while exploring discrimination, bias, friendship

“Kinky Boots,” which opened Tuesday at Century II, is an old-school musical in fab-u-lous wrapping.
The six-time Tony Award winner, which continues its Wichita run through Thursday night, is an irresistible package of underdogs beating the odds, unlikely forged friendships, unrequited love and sons trying to live up to the expectations of their fathers.
But surrounding that is the world of drag queens, including its main attraction and six “angels” who provide much of the entertainment. (While going to a drag show can sometimes result in very saucy and salty entertainment, “Kinky Boots” is comparatively tame – preteens to grandparents were all enjoying themselves on opening night, with no hint of raciness. The show contains no foul language.)
Charlie Price (Jace Reinhard, understudying Tuesday for Lance Bordelon) unexpectedly inherits his family’s failing, generations-old shoe factory in Northampton, England, after the sudden death of his father. While in London, he tries to defend a drag queen during a mugging – though Lola can take care of herself very well, thank you very much – and discovers a connection: The men wearing dresses need stronger heels than ladies’ shoes provide.
Thus, the titular footwear is created.
As Lola, Jos N. Banks is a force of nature. A bundle of energy on stage, and even the center of attention when he’s hired at the factory – wearing man’s clothes and occasionally known by his given name of Simon – men and women can’t take their eyes off the fireball. The audiences agreed, giving Banks hoots and hollers before he sang his first note.
Both Charlie and Lola overcome obstacles along the way. Charlie’s trying to keep the factory from going under, and is left speechless when he finds his fiancée (played by Hayley Lampart) is among partners planning to turn the aging brick building into condos. Lola faces discrimination and slurs at work, resulting in a pub boxing match with the plant foreman (Adam du Plessis).
But the two bond in a heart-to-heart conversation in the plant’s men’s room, telling of the expectations their fathers had for them, and how they feel they fell short.
Meanwhile, plant worker Lauren (Sydney Patrick) has feelings for Charlie but is afraid to act on them, since she’s friends with his fiancée.
The action culminates with a hilarious fashion show in Milan, which wraps up all of the story lines and leaves the audience with both warm fuzzies and a boost of energy.
“Kinky Boots” won Tonys for best musical, original score, choreography, lead actor (for the man who played Lola), sound design and orchestration.
Cyndi Lauper’s score is infectious and fun, with high-spirited group numbers and heart-tugging ballads. Could we hope to get a second musical from her? Although not a Tony-winner (it lost to “Matilda”), Harvey Fierstein’s script is sharp, a well-written story line with dozens of zingers.
The choreography is inventive, effectively using the factory backdrop and especially the first-act closer, when the dancing is done on conveyor belts. The scenic design has a crisp, ragged-but-shining industrial look with effective lighting.
It’s not often you can find a musical that’s not only entertaining on its surface, but gives food for thought about masculinity, loyalty, discrimination, bias, friendship and paternal expectations.
But “Kinky Boots” does all that and more.
‘KINKY BOOTS’
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Jan. 10-11
Where: Century II performance hall, 225 W. Douglas.
Tickets: $45.50 to $99, from the WichitaTIX box office at Century II, online at wichitatix.com or by phone at 316-303-8100
Information: www.broadwaywichita.com. Show is not recommended for children younger than 10.
