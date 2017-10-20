Two-for-one tickets available for Shawn Colvin show in Salina

Tickets are still available for three-time Grammy winner Shawn Colvin’s Sunday show at Salina’s Stiefel Theatre – and the theater is offering a two-for-one special.
The regular price for tickets is $25, but those who buy them at www.stiefeltheatre.org and use the code “Colvin” can get two for $25.
The ticket-selling process for the Colvin show has been confusing, said Jane Gates, the Stiefel’s executive director, and people have mistakenly believed the show was sold out. But many tickets are still available.
Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams will open the show.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets are available at http://www.stiefeltheatre.org/, by calling 785-827-1998 or at the Stiefel Theatre box office.
