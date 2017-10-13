Weird Al Yankovic to perform in Wichita – but probably not ‘Eat It’

Weird Al is bringing his weird self back to Wichita.

Singer/comedian Weird Al Yankovic is bringing his “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” to the Orpheum Theatre on April 28. Tickets go on sale at noon on Oct. 20.

It’s a stripped-down show, during which he will draw from his catalog of 15 studio albums, though he says he’ll perform mostly original songs rather than his famous parodies.

Tickets will range from $41.50 to $93.50, and a $279 VIP meet-and-greet ticket also will be available.

Opening the show each night will be Yankovic’s long-time friend, comedian Emo Philips.

Tickets will be available at the Select-a-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, by calling 316-755-7328 and at www.selectaseat.com.