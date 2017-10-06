British pop star Sam Smith is coming to Kansas City in summer 2018

British singer-songwriter and multi-Grammy winner Sam Smith is coming to Kansas City next summer.
Smith has announced his 2018 North American tour, and Kansas City will be one of 39 stops. He will perform at the Sprint Center on Aug. 18, a Saturday.
His tour announcement coincides with the release of his second studio album, “The Thrill of It All,“ to be released on Nov. 3.
A pre-sale for his Sprint Center show begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11. Details are available at his website. The general public sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.
Each online ticket purchase entitles the buyer to a copy of “The Thrill of It All,” which includes the single, “Too Good at Goodbyes,” which has generated more than 70 million hits on YouTube since its release in September.
Smith, 25, has already accumulated a large cache of awards, including an Academy Award and, in 2015, four Grammys, including best new artist and record of the year and song of the year for “Stay With Me.”
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
Comments