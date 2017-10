Pop star Pink, known for songs like “Blow Me One Last Kiss” and “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” is coming to Wichita.

She’ll bring her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to Intrust Bank Arena on March 3.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 and will cost $47.45, $67.45, $87.45, $137.45, $157.45 and $207.45. They’ll be available at the Select-a-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, by calling 316-755-7328 or at www.selectaseat.com.

The star announced her 40-date North American arena tour today.