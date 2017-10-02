Willie Nelson returning to Wichita area for concert

Country music legend Willie Nelson will perform on Black Friday in Park City, officials of the Hartman Arena announced Monday.
The “Willie Nelson and Family” concert will also feature country star Lee Anne Womack and Clearwater-born singer/songwriter Logan Mize.
Tickets will go on sale Friday.
Nelson played to a sellout crowd at the Hartman Arena in April 2016, six days after the death of his friend and then-touring partner, fellow country legend Merle Haggard.
Nelson’s unique singing style has earned him numerous solo hits including “On the Road Again,” “Always on My Mind,” “Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain.” He was even more successful in duets including “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” and “Beer for My Horses,” which he recorded with Toby Keith at age 70.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving. That day, which most Americans have off from work, semi-officially kicks off the Christmas shopping season and is widely known as “Black Friday” for the throngs of shoppers who mob stores seeking bargains.
Tickets will range in price from $45 to $150 and are available at the Hartman Arena Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments