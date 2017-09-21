Tim McGraw, wife Faith Hill celebrate her 50th on stage in Wichita

Faith Hill didn’t take her 50th birthday off.
Instead, she was on stage in Wichita, performing with her husband of almost 21 years, fellow music star Tim McGraw, as part of their Soul 2 Soul Tour – a slickly produced, massively staged, laser-light laden show that showcased both of their hit libraries – plus many of their new and classic duets.
The excessively fit couple stayed on stage together through the first part of the show, taking turns delivering their individual singles as their images were broadcast two stories tall on the massive screen behind the stage.
When she would sing songs like “It’s Your Love” and “The Lucky One,” he would stay in the background, singing backup or playing the guitar. When he took center stage for songs like “I Like It, I Love It” and “Felt Good on My Lips, she became the backup performer.
About a half an hour after the duo took the stage, McGraw stopped the show.
“Before we go any further, I need to hear you,” he said, then led the crowd of 11,000 through a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” As the song ended, white and yellow balloons rained down from above.
“My wife turned 50 years old today and she ain’t looking a day over 30,” he said.
Hill thanked the audience, pointing out the several people in the crowd who held signs declaring it was their birthday, too.
It’d been an amazing day, Hill said, despite the fact that she and McGraw started it dropping their middle daughter off at college.
“That was heart wrenching,” she said. “We didn’t like that so much.”
The duo performed together on their new duet “Break First” and then on McGraw’s song “Telluride” before Hill took over the stage and performed a set of her own, delivering songs like “Free,” “This Kiss,” “Breathe,” “Wild One” and “Stronger.”
Then, Hill took a break and McGraw returned to the stage to deliver a string of his twangy hits, including “Real Good Man,” “Live Like You Were Dying” and an a capella version of “Where the Green Grass Grows.”
The couple reunited for the last five of the 26-song set and performed their most recent duet “Speak to a Girl” and their most famous duet “It’s Your Love.”
Both walked through the crowd as they performed one final solo song, her “Mississippi Girl” and him “Something Like That.”
Their encore: “I Need You.”
Intrust Bank Arena wishes Hill a happy birthday
A video posted to Hill’s Twitter account shortly before the concert showed her walking into the backstage area of Intrust Bank Arena wearing workout clothes, a ball cap and a ponytail. As she entered, she was greeted with a giant banner made by arena staff that was plastered with a photo of Hill as a toddler and read “Happy Birthday, Faith Hill.”
As she walked further into the backstage area, her whole crew greeted her and sang happy birthday then chanted her name.
The tweet accompanying the video read, “Thank you for the birthday love today. I love my family.”
