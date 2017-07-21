Besides McCartney, which Intrust shows brought in the most dough?

Paul McCartney’s concert on Wednesday night set an Intrust Bank Arena record. It’s now on the books as the highest grossing performance in arena history, unseating Elton John’s and Billy Joel’s March 2010 concert, which previously held the record.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays to sold-out Wichita arena

So which other concerts since the arena opened seven years ago have had the right combination of ticket price and crowd size to bring in the most money? We asked the arena to help us come up with a list.

And they are:

1. Paul McCartney, July 19, 2017: McCartney’s first ever show in Kansas drew 12,500 fans, who heard him play a three-hour set of 39 songs. Tickets to his show ranged from $31.50 to $252.

2. Elton John/Billy Joel – March 3, 2010: One of the arena’s earliest and flashiest shows, staged just two months after it opened, drew a crowd of more than 15,000 fans, who watched the two legendary singers swap sets during their “Face 2 Face” tour. Tickets ranged from $53.50 to $179.

3. George Strait – April 4, 2014: During his third visit in four years, country legend George Strait once again sold out the arena, drawing a crowd of 14,600 fans. It was his “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour, billed as his last. Tickets cost $76.75 and $98.50.

4. Fleetwood Mac – March 31, 2015: The original lineup of this legendary band played its catalog of hits to 12,000 fans. It was the band’s 72nd stop on its tour. Tickets ranged from $49.50 to $179.50.

5. Eagles – Oct. 7, 2013: The group’s last performance in Wichita was part of its “History of the Eagles” tour. Tickets ranged from $49 to $169, and 10,800 people attended the show.

6. George Strait – Feb. 19, 2010: Reba McEntire was also on the bill for George Strait’s first Intrust Bank Arena appearance. It drew a sellout crowd of 15,000 fans. Tickets cost $81.50 and $91.50.

7. Eagles – June 30, 2010: This was the super group’s first trip to Wichita since 2002, and it drew 12,000 fans to a nearly sold-out show. Tickets cost between $45 and $175.

8. Bon Jovi – March 11, 2010: An almost sold-out crowd filled the area during its first year for this show. Tickets were $40 to $500 when they first went on sale, but people found $10 and $15 seats as the show drew closer.

9. Taylor Swift – Aug. 6, 2013: Taylor Swift surprised everyone by adding a Wichita date to her “Red” tour and surprised no one by selling out the arena. She drew 11,0000 fans, who paid between $31.50 and $86.50 for tickets.

10. Garth Brooks – Dec. 5, 2015: Brooks performed six concerts over four days in Wichita in December 2015. The one that made the list happened at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, where he drew a sold out crowd. All tickets cost $74.98.