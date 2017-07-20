Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays before 12,500 fans at Intrust Bank Arena on Wednesday night, July 19, 2017. theying@wichitaeagle.com
Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays before 12,500 fans at Intrust Bank Arena on Wednesday night, July 19, 2017. theying@wichitaeagle.com

Music News & Reviews

July 20, 2017 11:52 AM

Paul McCartney’s Wichita setlist: Did your favorite make the list?

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

Paul McCartney brought his “One on One” tour to Wichita on Wednesday night, and he performed 39 songs over three hours – WITH NO BREAK.

His setlist included songs that truly spanned his career, going all the way back to “In Spite of All the Danger,” a song he recorded with his Beatles precursor band The Quarrymen in 1958, all the way up to “FourFiveSeconds,” a song he made in 2015 with pop star Rihanna and rapper Kanye West. A whole lot of favorite hits from The Beatles and Wings filled up the rest of the list.

Anticipation for McCartney runs high outside of arena

Thousands gathered outside of Intrust Bank Arena in anticipation of Paul McCartney on Wednesday night, July 19, 2017. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

theying@wichitaeagle.com

For the record, here’s a list of everything he sang while he was in Wichita. Did your favorite make the list?

“A Hard Day’s Night”

“Junior’s Farm”

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Jet”

“Temporary Secretary”

“Let Me Roll It”

“I’ve Got A Feeling”

“My Valentine”

“Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five”

“Maybe I’m Amazed”

“We Can Work It Out”

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

“In Spite of All the Danger”

“You Won’t See Me”

“Love Me Do”

“And I Love Her”

“Blackbird”

“Here Today”

“Queenie Eye”

“New”

“The Fool On the Hill”

“Lady Madonna.”

“FourFiveSeconds”

“Eleanor Rigby”

“I Wanna Be Your Man”

“Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!

“Something”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“Band on the Run”

“Back in the U.S.S.R.”

“Let It Be”

“Live and Let Die”

“Hey Jude”

“Yesterday”

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)”

“Hi, Hi, Hi”

“Birthday”

“Golden Slumbers”

“Carry That Weight”

“The End”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays to sold-out Wichita arena

View More Video