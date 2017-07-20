Paul McCartney’s Wichita setlist: Did your favorite make the list?

Paul McCartney brought his “One on One” tour to Wichita on Wednesday night, and he performed 39 songs over three hours – WITH NO BREAK.

His setlist included songs that truly spanned his career, going all the way back to “In Spite of All the Danger,” a song he recorded with his Beatles precursor band The Quarrymen in 1958, all the way up to “FourFiveSeconds,” a song he made in 2015 with pop star Rihanna and rapper Kanye West. A whole lot of favorite hits from The Beatles and Wings filled up the rest of the list.

For the record, here’s a list of everything he sang while he was in Wichita. Did your favorite make the list?

“A Hard Day’s Night”

“Junior’s Farm”

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Jet”

“Temporary Secretary”

“Let Me Roll It”

“I’ve Got A Feeling”

“My Valentine”

“Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five”

“Maybe I’m Amazed”

“We Can Work It Out”

“In Spite of All the Danger”

“You Won’t See Me”

“Love Me Do”

“And I Love Her”

“Blackbird”

“Here Today”

“Queenie Eye”

“New”

“The Fool On the Hill”

“Lady Madonna.”

“FourFiveSeconds”

“Eleanor Rigby”

“I Wanna Be Your Man”

“Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!

“Something”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“Band on the Run”

“Back in the U.S.S.R.”

“Let It Be”

“Live and Let Die”

“Hey Jude”

“Yesterday”

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)”

“Hi, Hi, Hi”

“Birthday”

“Golden Slumbers”

“Carry That Weight”

“The End”