July 19, 2017 12:03 PM

Arena releases last-minute tickets for tonight’s Paul McCartney show

By Denise Neil

If you don’t have a ticket for tonight’s Paul McCartney concert at Intrust Bank Arena, it’s not too late.

The arena has just released a batch of tickets that were previously held back by the promoters. They’re available in three price ranges: $101.50, $167 and $252. All are on the floor or lower bowl.

A big crowd is expected for the show, which starts promptly at 8 p.m.

To get the just-released tickets, visit www.selectaseat.com, call 316-755-7328 or visit the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman.

