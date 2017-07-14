facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:31 'Nashville' entertainer sings with Kansas prison workers Pause 4:12 Jenny Wood jams against bullying 4:16 Cafe owner closing to follow his musical dreams 2:33 Garth Brooks' organization donates press box for children 1:59 Paul McCartney coming to Wichita 2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy 3:03 ICT Flight Showchoir performs in Iowa 1:30 A bedside bluegrass jam for Jeff Pickering 1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show 0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Singer/songwriter/ actor Mark Collie, known for 1990s country hits and more recent TV and film appearances, performed Thursday night in a concert for Kansas Department of Corrections workers to celebrate their achievements in reducing prisoner recidivism. Collie, a friend of legendary prison musicians Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, is an advocate for and practitioner of prison music therapy. dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

