Wichita’s turn: Ten bands we’ve had, one is a lie

It’s the most pervasive Facebook trend since the ice bucket challenge.
Name 10 concerts you’ve been to. Make your followers guess which one’s a lie.
It’s simple, and kind of strange, but everyone’s doing it the past few days. And those who aren’t doing it are composing Facebook posts specifically to announce they’re NOT doing it.
Well, Wichita wants to play. But it doesn’t have an official Facebook account.
So we’re letting it use ours.
Here are 10 concerts Wichita has had. One of them is a lie.
Guess which one?
1. Tina Turner
2. Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies
3. Elvis Presley
4. The Monkees
5. Pink Floyd
6. U2
7. The Rolling Stones
8. Eric Clapton
9. Uriah Heep
10. Marilyn Manson
Leave your guess on Facebook. We’ll confirm the answer on Friday.
