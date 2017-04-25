Paul McCartney to play in Wichita

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy Pause 1:38 Investigating Eagle building for ghosts 2:49 Democrat James Thompson vows to run again in 2018 1:24 How to avoid oak mite bites 1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation 2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city 3:35 Free and low-cost medical equipment for those in need 1:38 Downtown Wichita building inspected for ghosts 3:03 ICT Flight Showchoir performs in Iowa 0:45 Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Officials from the city, county and Intrust Bank Arena were on hand in front of Union Station in downtown Wichita on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, to announce that Paul McCartney will perform in Wichita on July 19. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com