Paul McCartney to play in Wichita

Former Beatle Paul McCartney is coming to Wichita.
Intrust Bank Arena announced Tuesday morning that the former Beatle, now 74, will bring his One on One tour to Kansas.
The concert date is July 19. Tickets will go on sale May 1.
It will be the first time McCartney, who rose to meteoric popularity as a member of the Beatles and retained mass popularity during a decades-long solo career, has performed in Kansas.
McCartney’s One on One Tour is a nearly three-hour-long spectacle featuring his best works from the past 50 years – and it has come to both Americas, Europe and Asia.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 and the Select-a-Seat Box Office at the arena, 500 E. Waterman.
American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday and running through Sunday at 10 p.m. So if you have an American Express card, now may be the time to use it, because this show is guaranteed to sell fast.
The arena piqued many Wichitans’ curiosity Monday, announcing a “major” news conference set for early Tuesday. The arena only puts on such conferences when top-name acts come into town – once to announce Van Halen (though that show was later canceled) and to announce Elton John and Billy Joel.
