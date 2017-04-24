‘Major concert announcement’ at arena: Who will it be?

Intrust Bank Arena directors call news conferences to announce concerts only when the act is pretty big.
In fact, the only times they’ve done it in the past were when Van Halen was coming in 2012 (although that tour was canceled before the show arrived) and when Billy Joel and Elton John were coming in 2010.
But now, Intrust Bank Arena’s directors have called a news conference for Tuesday morning in Wichita, where they say they will make a “major concert announcement.”
So who is it?
“I can’t tell you that,” Christine Pileckas, the arena’s director of sales and marketing, said on Monday afternoon.
A quick scan of Pollstar.com reveals nothing useful.
But we could dare to dream. Big acts are sometimes persuaded to throw in a Wichita date when they’re nearby and have a free night.
Bruno Mars is on tour, for example, and will perform in Kansas City on Aug. 9. And Joel has a few days free between his Sept. 21 show in St. Louis and his Sept. 28 show in Dallas.
One tipster on Monday afternoon said it was Paul McCartney who was coming, and, in fact, the Shreveport Times on Monday was speculating that the big concert announcement planned at the Century Link center in nearby Bossier City, La., on Tuesday morning was about McCartney.
The big announcement will be made at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Union Station Plaza, 801 E. Douglas. We’ll let you know at Kansas.com who it is as soon as we have the scoop.
