Kansas State Fair getting Smash Mouth, Charlie Daniels and more

Kansas State Fair officials on Friday announced the remaining acts it has scheduled for the grandstand when the fair returns in September and they include country legends the Charlie Daniels Band and 1990s pop stars Smash Mouth.
The just-announced acts are:
▪ Josh Turner, who will appear at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, is a country star known for hits like “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me,” “All Over Me” and “Time Is Love.” Tickets for his show will be $25, $40 and $65.
▪ Smash Mouth, the Grammy-nominated group whose hits included “Walkin’ On the Sun” and “All-Star,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. Tickets to see the group will be $20, $30 and $45.
▪ Los Lonely Boys, whose music is described as “rootsy soul,” is best know for its single “Heaven.” The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. Tickets will be $20, $30 and $40.
▪ The Charlie Daniels Band, they of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” fame, will appear at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Tickets will be $25, $35 and $55.
▪ Chevelle, a rock band that hails from Chicago and is known for its hit “La Gargola,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets will be $25, $40 and $60.
Earlier this month, the fair announced that Loverboy and Survivor would perform on Sept, 8, that TobyMac would appear on Sept. 13 and that Old Dominion with RaeLynn would perform on Sept. 15.
Grandstand tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on April 28 and will be available at the Kansas State Fair Ticket Office in Hutchinson, by calling 800-362-3247 or kansasstatefair.com. Grandstand tickets include gate admission when purchased by Aug. 20.
The fair is scheduled for Sept. 8-17 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
