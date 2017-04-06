Eric Church loves stage so much, he’s there for hours in concert

Eric Church didn’t just write the chart-topper “Springsteen,” he also acts like the Boss. The energetic country star delivered a marathon of a concert three months ago at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia
Much like Bruce Springsteen, Church, 39, would rather not leave the stage. The charismatic multi-instrumentalist slayed the capacity crowd with an epic three-hour-plus performance. But it wasn’t all about the length of the 36-song set.
It was about the performance. Church engaged the audience throughout the long evening. It was obvious that Church, who has a commanding presence, loves to connect with the crowd. Church clearly enjoys showcasing his clever and catchy songs.
“I’ve always loved performing,” Church said. “I don’t have to finish a show after being up there for 90 minutes. I can keep it going.”
Less is not more when it comes to Church. Fans receive a big bang for the buck. The hits and then some are rendered. The anthemic “Drink in My Hand,” “Homeboy” and “Like a Wrecking Ball” are among the crowd-pleasers at most shows.
“But the great thing about those who support me is that they also like hearing the deeper cuts,” Church said.
It’s easy to see why his fan base is enamored of him. It doesn’t matter what Church plays, the crowd eats it up. Part of the reason may be due to how much fun Church is under the lights. He has some Springsteen in him since Church is unpredictable, performs with endless energy, and he cares. But it’s not just all about Church.
His unsung guitar-driven band, which is stellar, deserves credit for adding edge to his songs live, particularly the new tunes. “It wouldn’t be the same without them,” Church said. “They’re great musicians and they’re so energetic.”
“Mr. Misunderstood,” Church’s latest album, was played practically in its entirety in Philadelphia. But if you’re delivering an endless set and have five albums to your credit, that’s the way to go. Give what you got. Compare Church’s canon to Springsteen’s well of tunes.
“I”m just getting started,” Church said. “Bruce has been incredible for a long time.”
Hopefully Church will render “Pledge Allegiance to the Hag,” a heartfelt tip of the cap to the late country icon Merle Haggard, when he performs Friday at the Intrust Bank Arena.
“There has never been anyone like Merle Haggard,” Church said. “Talk about an original.”
There’s nobody quite like Church in the world of country. The easy-going dude with the crooked smile doesn’t pander.
“I don’t need to do that,” Church said. “I can do what I want, but that’s always been how I’ve done things.”
Church does what he wants. He has no time for an opening act.
Church, who has a bit of bad boy in him, is also a big-picture type. Fans will never witness Church going for a trend.
“It’s all about the long game,” Church said. “It’s not about selling a few more thousand albums. I’m not about being a little more popular. None of that appeals to me. You see guys my age try to act like they’re 25, but I just can’t do that. I’m not playing for awards or trophies. I play music because I love it.”
Eric Church, Holdin’ My Own Tour
When: 8 p.m. Friday; doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
Tickets: $17, $22 and $89; available at selectaseat.com, the arena box office and 855-755-7328
