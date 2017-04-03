Music News & Reviews

April 3, 2017 11:45 AM

Miss Garth Brooks when he was in Wichita? You have one last chance

By Denise Neil

On the off-chance that you’re a Garth Brooks fan who wasn’t able to catch one of his six sold-out shows he put on in Wichita in December 2015, you have one last chance.

But you’ll have to drive.

Country star Brooks and his wife, singer Trisha Yearwood, now are doing the same deal in Kansas City that they did in Wichita. The singer just announced the addition of a sixth show in May at Kansas City’s Sprint Center this morning, and tickets go on sale Friday.

The other five shows Kansas City shows he previously announced, which run May 5-7, are already sold out. The new show is scheduled for Friday, May 12.

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday at www.axs.com/garth or at 844-634-2784. There’s an eight-ticket limit, and tickets will cost $74.98 apiece. Those who want quicker access when tickets go on sale are encouraged to visit to axs.com/garth and create an account in advance.

2015: Garth Brooks takes time out for kids sports camp at Wichita State

Garth Brooks and Mike Pelfrey talk about Brooks' sports camp for kids that took place at Wichita State on Saturday. Brooks is in the middle of a six-show stand at Intrust Bank Arena.

VIDEO: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood talk with local media

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood spoke with the local media for about 30 minutes on Thursday at Intrust Bank Arena. The pair begin a stand of six shows starting Thursday night. (Dec. 3, 2015)

