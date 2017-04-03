Miss Garth Brooks when he was in Wichita? You have one last chance

Garth Brooks played six sold-out shows in Wichita in December 2015. Now, he’s doing the same thing in Kansas City, and tickets for a just-added sixth show go on sale on Friday.
Fernando Salazar
File photo
Garth Brooks entertains the crowd at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks entertains the crowd at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks entertains the crowd at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks entertains the crowd at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks entertains the crowd at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks entertains the crowd at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks fans enter the Intrust bank Arena for the first of six sold-out shows this weekend onThursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks entertains the crowd at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks plays his first of six sold-out shows at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks entertains the crowd at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks entertains the crowd at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks entertains the crowd at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Crowds wait for the doors to open for the first of six sold-out shows at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth Brooks fans take selfies while waiting in line to get into the concert at the Intrust Bank Arena Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2015)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Garth BGarth Brooks performs at The Country Music Hall of Fame 2015 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. rooks performs at The Country Music Hall of Fame 2015 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Laura Roberts
Associated Press
Garth Brooks will perform in December at Intrust Bank Arena
Courtesy of Intrust Bank Arena
FILE - This April 6, 2014 file photo shows country singer Garth Brooks at the 49th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Brooks, one of the last musicians to refuse put his music on iTunes, will make his songs available digitally though his own website. The country singer made the announcement Thursday, July 10, at a press conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Brooks said in the past he had no animosity with Apple, but disagreed with its approach to selling music. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Country music singer Garth Brooks speaks to area youth in front of Buffalo Sabres NHL hockey team members during the Teammates For Kids foundation camp Sunday, March 8, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The foundation, led by Brooks, holds a camp at each of his tour stops. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
Gary Wiepert
AP
Garth Brooks attends the 2014 ASCAP Centennial Awards, benefiting the ASCAP Foundation and its music education, talent development and humanitarian activities, at the Waldorf-Astoria on Monday, Nov. 17, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Invision/AP)
Stephen Chernin
Stephen Chernin/Invision/AP
Garth Brooks performs at the Allstate Arena on September 4, 2014, in Rosemont, Ill. The performance in Rosemont marks the end of Brooks' 13-year tour hiatus. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/MCT)
Armando L. Sanchez
MCT
In this Sept. 4, 2014 photo released by the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood, Yearwood, center, performs her new single, "PrizeFighter" on the opening night of the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood, Henry Diltz)
Henry Diltz
AP
Country music star Garth Brooks kicks off his Garth Brooks World Tour at the Allstate Arena on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
Barry Brecheisen
Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP
Country music star Garth Brooks kicks off his Garth Brooks World Tour at the Allstate Arena on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
Barry Brecheisen
Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP
FILE - This July 10, 2014 file photo shows Country music star Garth Brooks speaking at a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks, Stevie Wonder, and Billy Joel are among a list of performers set to receive ASCAP Centennial Awards. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced Thursday, Aug. 21, that Joan Baez and Stephen Sondheim will also receive the top honor Nov. 17 at the Waldorf Astoria gala in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 file photo, Garth Brooks performs during the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductions in Nashville, Tenn. Like an ill-fated romance in a country song, Garth Brooks and Dublin just weren't meant to be. Promoters say five Irish concerts by the country music star have been canceled after a battle between venue owners and local residents. More than 400,000 tickets had been sold for the gigs, due to start at Croke Park stadium on July 25. The stint had been billed as a "Comeback Special" for the 52-year-old superstar after more than a decade of semi-retirement. Brooks was originally scheduled to play two shows, and when the number was increased to cope with demand, some residents complained. City authorities gave permission for three concerts, but promoter Peter Aiken said Tuesday that attempts to reach agreement on the final two had failed and "no concerts will take place." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
Mark Humphrey
AP
FILE - This April 7, 2013 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nev. Brooks will perform a rare live broadcast concert special from the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 29. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Garth Brooks plays to the crowd Wednesday night at the Kansas Coliseum. Brooks began the first night of five sold-out shows in Wichita. (1997)
travis heying
File photo
Two Garth Brooks fans make their way to the country music superstar’s final Wichita performance Sunday night at the Kansas Coliseum.
Craig Hacker
File photo
Hundreds of fans line up to purchase Garth Brooks merchandise at the final Wichita performance Sunday night at the Kansas Coliseum.
Craig Hacker
File photo
Kimi Ratanamorn of Wichita shows off her Garth Brooks T-shirt as Brooks kicked off a five-day run at the Kansas Coliseum. (1997)
Travis Heying
File photo
Comments