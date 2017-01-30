Rocker Steve Miller to return to Wichita area, with friend Frampton

Classic rocker Steve Miller is returning to Hartman Arena, but this time he’s bringing a friend: Peter Frampton.
Both musicians will perform at the Park City arena on July 25. The Steve Miller Band last performed there in May 2015.
Tickets go on sale on Friday and will range from $39 to $125. They’ll be available at the Hartman Arena Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Frampton has known Miller since the late 1960s, when they met in London and have played together frequently over the years. Miller is known for hits like “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run” and “Fly Like an Eagle.” Frampton is famous for his live album “Frampton Comes Alive.” His hits include “Baby, I Love Your Way” and “Breaking All the Rules.”
