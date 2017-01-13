Country star Dierks Bentley will perform in Wichita

Country singer Dierks Bentley will bring his What the Hell World Tour to Wichita on May 5, Intrust Bank Arena said on Friday.
Bentley, known for hits like “Drunk on a Plane” and “Somewhere on a Beach,” released his latest album, “Black,” in May. He’ll be touring with opening acts Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.
Tickets will be $29.75, $39.75, $59.75 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Selectaseat.com, the Select-A- Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman, or by calling 855-755-7328.
