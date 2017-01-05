5 shows to see in Wichita this year

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 Pause

1:40 Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:24 Paramount Marketplace attracts shoppers, vendors

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

1:29 Highlights of the Scorpion jet

3:47 Suellentrop and Lutz discuss WSU and Drake