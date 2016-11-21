Kanye West hospitalized after canceling national tour, reports say

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt Pause

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

3:14 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop on WSU's 116-79 win

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:30 Kitchen Place opens in the Douglas Design District

0:51 Bombardier's biggest business jet arrives in Wichita

3:13 'We're pleading ... help us find baby Sophia'

3:15 Shockers move to 4-0 with lights-out shooting performance