Underground Press: Nathan Williams Quintet

The Nathan Williams Quintet, led by Buckley Clayton, perform for Underground Press at Harvester Arts. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)
Composer works with choral students at Rose Hill

Charles Anthony Silvestri, composer of "Each Morning She Walks," works with students at Rose Hill High School, who will be one of 20 choirs singing the world premiere of the song before it's officially published. Eric Whitacre, a Grammy-winning composer and friend of Silvestri's, wrote the lyrics. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)

Piper Lou-Renee live from the Eagle

Piper Lou-Renee, a 21-year-old singer/songwriter from Hutchinson, is releasing her first independent album, "Regards, Girl," Thursday at the Brickyard. She performs "Bandit" and "Closure" off of that album for Underground Press. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)

Roadie for a Day for the band KISS

Local Army Sgt. Alaxandra Harris was selected by Hiring Our Heroes to be the "Roadie for a Day" for the band KISS. The band performs tonight, July 25, 2016, at Intrust Bank Arena, as part of its North American "Freedom to Rock" tour. (video by Jaime Green / The WIchita Eagle )

