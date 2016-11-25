Underground Press: Nathan Williams Quintet

Rudy Love Jr. plays songs off of his new album, "The Framework," at Rock Island Live. Playing with him are Micah Rivas, Justin Crump, Alex Nordine, Cassie Craig, Josue Estrada. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)
Charles Anthony Silvestri, composer of "Each Morning She Walks," works with students at Rose Hill High School, who will be one of 20 choirs singing the world premiere of the song before it's officially published. Eric Whitacre, a Grammy-winning composer and friend of Silvestri's, wrote the lyrics. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)
Piper Lou-Renee, a 21-year-old singer/songwriter from Hutchinson, is releasing her first independent album, "Regards, Girl," Thursday at the Brickyard. She performs "Bandit" and "Closure" off of that album for Underground Press. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)
Many concertgoers dressed the part to see Salt-N-Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Coolio and others perform in the "I Love the '90s" concert at Intrust Bank Arena. (Video by Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle) September 8, 2016
Local Army Sgt. Alaxandra Harris was selected by Hiring Our Heroes to be the "Roadie for a Day" for the band KISS. The band performs tonight, July 25, 2016, at Intrust Bank Arena, as part of its North American "Freedom to Rock" tour. (video by Jaime Green / The WIchita Eagle )