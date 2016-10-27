Christian music Winter Jam tour to return to Wichita

The Christian music tour “Winter Jam” will return to Wichita on March 31 with a lineup of 12 bands and artists, including headliner Crowder.
Tickets cost $10 at the door. The event does not offer tickets in advance.
Other performers at the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular include Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Sadie Robertson, Andy Mieno, Colton Dixon, Thousand Foot Krutch, NewSong, Tony Nolan, OBB, Sarah Reeves and Steven Malcolm.
For more information, visit intrustbankarena.com, jamtour.com or turningpointpr.com.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
