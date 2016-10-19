Tickets for 2017 Tim McGraw, Faith Hill concert go on sale soon

Tickets to a Wichita concert by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, Intrust Bank Arena managers said Wednesday.
But people who buy them will need to put them in a safe place: The concert isn’t until Sept. 21 of next year.
The married country superstars recently announced that Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena will be a stop on their Soul2Soul World Tour, which starts in April. Tickets for the Wichita show are $69.50, $89.50 and $119.50. They’ll be available at www.selectaseat.com, by calling 855-755-7328 or in person at the Select-a-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.
The tour is meant as a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the couple’s “Soul2Soul II” tour in 2006-07. This is the duo’s third big tour together. The two have three college-aged daughters, and both have multiple Grammy awards. They’ve also recorded several hits together, including 1997’s “It’s Your Love.”
