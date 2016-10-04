Tim McGraw, Faith Hill coming to Wichita

Married country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announced during a surprise performance in Nashville on Tuesday night the dates for their “Soul2Soul” world tour, and Wichita is one of them.
But they won’t be here for a year. The couple will perform at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on Sept. 21, 2017.
The tour will hit 65 cities, starting in New Orleans on April 7, and is a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the couple’s “Soul2Soul II” tour in 2006-07. This is the duo’s third big tour together. The two have three college-aged daughters, and both have multiple Grammy awards. They’ve also recorded several hits together, including 1997’s “It’s Your Love.”
Ticket prices and a sale date will be announced later, according according to an Intrust Bank Arena news release.
