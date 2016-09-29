Rose Hill High School choir to debut work by acclaimed duo

Choirs at Rose Hill High School will join 19 other ensembles across the country in premiering a choral collaboration between Grammy-winning composer Eric Whitacre and Charles Anthony Silvestri.
Silvestri, who has been the lyricist for many of Whitacre’s acclaimed choral pieces – such as “Sleep” and “Lux Aurumque” – switched roles with Whitacre in this new piece, “Each Morning She Walks.” Silvestri composed the song, and Whitacre provided the lyrics.
On Thursday, Silvestri was a guest clinician at Rose Hill High School, spending two hours working with students on the piece, which the choir will debut at a free concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the school.
Silvestri, who lives in Lawrence, drove down for the occasion.
It was the first time he had heard his piece sung from beginning to end, he said.
“I’ve heard it a couple times before in its clunky infancy stages, when it was incomplete and there were big gaps in it,” Silvestri said. “It’s in its sort of 90 percent final form … and I’ve learned a lot. I’m already back to the drawing board on some things.”
The consortium
The state of Kansas is well represented in the 20-choir consortium that commissioned “Each Morning She Walks” – Lawrence Free State High School, Benedictine College and Washburn University will also perform the song between now and March.
Silvestri said that’s largely because he lives in Lawrence and knows many choral directors in the state.
“I’m happy (Rose Hill) is close by, because part of the commission process is they get a rehearsal with me,” Silvestri said. “Those choirs that are close enough that I can drive down from Lawrence or up from Lawrence, I can be there in person – otherwise it would have to be a Skype or some kind of phone-in sort of thing.”
Rose Hill paid $500 to be part of the 20-choir consortium, which guaranteed it – along with the other 19 choirs – exclusive performance rights to “Each Morning She Walks” before it is published in March.
The 20 ensembles – mostly high school and collegiate choirs – will be listed in the published octavo.
Brian Stranghoner, director of vocal music at Rose Hill High School, said he has never undergone a similar project in his more than 27 years of teaching.
All five choirs at Rose Hill High School have been rehearsing the piece since school began, and Thursday was the first time they all sang it united, Stranghoner said.
“It’s unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” said Maci Carlson, a senior in Rose Hill’s Rocketaires select ensemble. “It makes us feel like we’re a part of something bigger than this small town in Kansas.”
The piece
Musically, “Each Morning She Walks” is similar in composition to Whitacre’s “Sleep” – a comparison Silvestri would likely take as high praise.
Throughout the rehearsal Thursday, Silvestri stressed to the Rose Hill singers the importance of conveying the text – Whitacre’s – more so than his composition.
He said Whitacre has been his “best friend for over 20 years” and was an influence in the composition of “Each Morning She Walks.”
“I’m steeped in his music and in the process that he uses to create his music,” he said. “I can’t help but be marinated in that style. … There’s lots of music pouring around in my head, so I’d like to think that, like a magpie, you take little bits – a chord here, a nuance there, a little soundscape here – not lifting it note-for-note, but the idea of it, the emotional power of it.
“I, like many composers, have been influenced by the kind of casual, cinematic, emotional style of Whitacre’s music.”
“Each Morning She Walks” is sung without accompaniment and characterized by dissonant harmonies.
It is the first choral composition Silvestri has written, he said.
“I’ve never taken a composition class,” he said. “In a way I’m humbled – I hesitate to use the word humiliated – I’m humbled by the process of stepping into this realm with so many great composers who have expert training in this.”
It comes from a poem Whitacre wrote for his wife, Silvestri said.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments