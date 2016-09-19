Frankie Valli and Four Seasons coming to Wichita

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will bring “Sherry” to Wichita in December.
They’ll perform at Park City’s Hartman Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, arena officials announced Monday. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. They’ll range in price from $49 to $120.
Valli, 82, will lead the group in performances of their biggest chart toppers from the 1960s and 1970s, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “December ’63 (Oh, What a Night).” The group will perform with an orchestra.
Tickets will be available at the Hartman Arena Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-745-3000.
Valli, who began singing in his teens, launched The Four Seasons to fame in the 1960s with his signature falsetto voice. His life with the group was famously featured in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” which was made into a film by Clint Eastwood in 2014.
