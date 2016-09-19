Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Wichita

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform in Wichita in January, Intrust Bank Arena officials said on Monday morning.
The group will bring “The Getaway Tour” to Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman, on Jan. 15. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.
Opening acts will be Trombone Shorty, Orleans Avenue and Jack Irons.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers, known for hits like “Californication” and “Give It Away” are touring in support of their 11th studio album, “The Getaway.” The award-winning group is made up of singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.
Tickets will be $51 and $101. They’ll be available at the Intrust Bank Arena box office, at Select-A-Seat outlets, by calling 316-755-7328 and at www.selectaseat.com. Every ticket purchased will include a physical or digital copy of the album.
