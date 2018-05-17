Original actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return for 'Bill and Ted Face the Music'

Movie news:
It's not bogus: Bill and Ted reunite — Yep, it's really happening. Wyld Stallyns are getting back together. Or rather, the dudes who made up the Wyld Stallyns band are: Bill and Ted, from the 1989 classic comedy "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" and its sequel, 1991's "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey."
The Hollywood Reporter first announced last week that there will indeed be a third film, titled "Bill and Ted Face the Music." THR reported the news from the Cannes Film Festival, where the new film was being shopped to potential investors.
And, yes, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to reprise their iconic roles as time-traveling metalheads Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq., respectively.
Original "Excellent Adventure" writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have written the script, and THR confirmed that Dean Parisot ("Galaxy Quest," "Red 2") will direct. And — get this — Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh will exec produce. As Bill would say, "Whoa!"
Currently in pre-production, "Bill & Ted Face the Music" will catch up with the duo who were once told in their time-traveling adventures that their music would save the world, but they've yet to craft the perfect song. Now middle-aged dads, Bill and Ted set out on another time-travel adventure to fulfill their destiny.
"We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again," Reeves and Winter said in a statement. "Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we've got a dream team!"
Since that film, Reeves has enjoyed a wildly successful career, with the "Matrix" movies and most recently with the "John Wick" franchise.
Winter continued to work as an actor, but then branched out into producing, writing and directing, including the upcoming documentary "Zappa," about iconic musician Frank Zappa.
No word on a "Bill and Ted Face the Music" release date yet, but this is most excellent!
MoviePass comes to Northrock -- MoviePass, the movie subscription service that lets moviegoers see a movie per day for $9.95 a month, is now available to use at the new AMC Northrock 14. It was previously not available at the theater, which opened in late March.
That makes MoviePass available at almost all area theaters now, including Derby Plaza, Chisholm Trail 8 in Newton, and Wichita's Warren west and Movie Machine. It is NOT available (for reasons unknown) at the Warren east theater.
MoviePass has been in the headlines lately for changes to its service plan that had subscribers grumbling, but now seems to have the kinks worked out — for now.
Another service launches -- Speaking of MoviePass, another subscription movie service has just launched and is a direct MoviePass competitor.
Sinemia offers new annual subscription plans for as low as $4.99 for one standard movie ticket per month.
Unlike MoviePass, Sinemia includes advanced ticketing and seat selection, where available. It works much like MoviePass, where users check in on the app, then use a debit card to purchase their tickets at the theaters.
Other plans are two movies per month for $6.99, two movies per month that includes premium screenings such as 3-D and IMAX for $9.99 and three movies per month (that includes everything) for $14.99 per month. Unlike MoviePass, Sinemia offers a single membership with double the tickets, aptly called Sinemia for Two, starting at $9.95 per month two tickets for one standard movie.
It looks like the service is available in Wichita, as area theaters pop up on the app, but I haven't used it yet.
For more information, go to www.sinemia.com.
