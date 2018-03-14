Screen Scene for week of March 16: 'Love, Simon' is best bet

Best bet opening this week
"Love, Simon" - Nick Robinson ("Jurassic World") stars in this comedy/drama as Simon, a teen with a huge secret: he's gay. When that secret is threatened to be exposed, Simon must come to terms with his identity. Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner star as his parents.
Also new this week
"Tomb Raider" — Oscar winner Alicia Vikander ("The Danish Girl") turns action star in this new take on the classic video game as Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer who goes in search of him on a remote island where she, yes, raids tombs.
"7 Days in Entebbe" — Drama based on true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris, and the daring rescue mission that ensued.
"I Can Only Imagine" — Faith-based drama inspired by Christian band MercyMe's song of the same name, about lead singer Bart Millard's complicated relationship with his father, who died when Millard was 18.
Special screening
"Hoosiers" — The Orpheum catches basketball fever and presents a screening of this 1986 drama about a coach (Gene Hackman) with a checkered past and a local drunk (Dennis Hopper, in his Oscar-nominated role) who train a small town high school basketball team to become a top contender for their state championship. Showing at 7 p.m. Friday, March 16. Tickets are $8.
